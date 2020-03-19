Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.