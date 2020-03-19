York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Buys 56,913 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,913 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 1.6% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,092,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,482,000 after buying an additional 70,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $116.24 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.