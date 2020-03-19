YOU COIN (YOU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.10 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.02528741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,008,333 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

