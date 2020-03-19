YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Santander downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NYSE:YPF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. YPF has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.48.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that YPF will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in YPF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 3,349,672 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of YPF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

