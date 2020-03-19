YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 170,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,186. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. YY has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that YY will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in YY during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of YY by 3,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

