Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report sales of $98.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.11 million to $100.49 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $423.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.32 million to $427.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $438.80 million, with estimates ranging from $434.19 million to $443.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avid Technology by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Avid Technology by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.12 million, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.