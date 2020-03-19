Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackrock Capital Investment.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $2.22. 959,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.22%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

