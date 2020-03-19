Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.46 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. 175,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

