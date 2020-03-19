Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.41. 17,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

