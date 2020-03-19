Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,705. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

