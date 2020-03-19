Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $65.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.60 million. Perion Network reported sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $317.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $317.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $331.38 million, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $332.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.