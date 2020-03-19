Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 85,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

