Zacks: Analysts Expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Earnings of -$4.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report earnings per share of ($4.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.26). Beigene posted earnings per share of ($2.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year earnings of ($18.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($27.89) to ($12.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($14.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.45) to ($6.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $152.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.59. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.98.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

