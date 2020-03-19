Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

BTAI traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 226,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,261. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

