Zacks: Analysts Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $221.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.80 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $203.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $904.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.60 million to $907.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

