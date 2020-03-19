Zacks: Analysts Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.27 Million

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce sales of $326.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $324.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.