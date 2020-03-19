Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CTBI stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,620. The company has a market cap of $603.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

