Zacks: Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Express posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Express from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth $525,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 49,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,613. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.07. Express has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

