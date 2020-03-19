Zacks: Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce $144.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $145.34 million. Stratasys reported sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $634.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.48 million to $650.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $658.86 million, with estimates ranging from $624.63 million to $695.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stratasys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 61.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $808.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.