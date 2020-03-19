Zacks: Analysts Set $25.00 Target Price for DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC)

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A an industry rank of 244 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A stock remained flat at $$11.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,610. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73.

About DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

