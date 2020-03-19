Zacks: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Applied DNA Sciences an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

APDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.12. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $36.80.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

