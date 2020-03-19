Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to post sales of $419.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.40 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $378.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $32,639,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

