Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.