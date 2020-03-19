Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. Brookline Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 541,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,947. The stock has a market cap of $899.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 133,162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

