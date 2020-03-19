Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $149.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $151.72 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $156.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $578.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $601.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $621.53 million, with estimates ranging from $614.69 million to $632.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

