Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $959.27 Million

Analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to report $959.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $912.00 million. Meritor posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.