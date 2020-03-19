Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 56,691,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,784,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $178.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

