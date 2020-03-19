Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.74. Plexus posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $4.64 on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

