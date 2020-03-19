Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.24. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFBC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. 221,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,557. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $511.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

