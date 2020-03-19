Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $164.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.21 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $158.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $672.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.45 million to $692.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $709.42 million, with estimates ranging from $694.84 million to $724.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of SHEN opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $50.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

