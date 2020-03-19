Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMSI. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,996. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.53. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 90,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

