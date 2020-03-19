Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $453.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.90 million and the highest is $464.10 million. SunPower reported sales of $411.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $358,814.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,834.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $117,515.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,577 shares of company stock valued at $535,321. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock has a market cap of $756.09 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.76.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.