Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to report sales of $259.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.60 million and the lowest is $257.20 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $238.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year sales of $929.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.50 million to $932.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wright Medical Group.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

In other news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $986,695. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,182,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,516,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,292,000.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

