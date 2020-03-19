Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura increased their price objective on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

ACMR opened at $17.25 on Thursday. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

