Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.33). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.78) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.18. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.