Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.33). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.78) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.18. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply