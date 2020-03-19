Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will announce $61.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. Banc of California posted sales of $74.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $253.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.67 million to $257.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.70 million, with estimates ranging from $261.69 million to $274.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Banc of California has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.32 million, a P/E ratio of 260.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 18,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,058 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 217,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

