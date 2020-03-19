Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,416,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,559. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,272,136 shares of company stock worth $33,156,606 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

