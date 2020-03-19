Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. First Defiance Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDEF. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,917. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

