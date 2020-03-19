Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings. NIC reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NIC by 33.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIC by 42.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NIC by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 66.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 150.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 114,332 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGOV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 861,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,610. NIC has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.