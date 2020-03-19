Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOO. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Steven Madden from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.