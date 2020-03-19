Zacks: L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSTR. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 252,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 70,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

