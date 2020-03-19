Zacks: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Bancorporation an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of WTBA traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 64,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,591. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

