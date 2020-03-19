Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.18.

ZFGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zafgen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zafgen by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZFGN stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.27. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

