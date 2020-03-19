Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Stake Raised by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,525 shares during the period. Zayo Group accounts for about 8.8% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 2.51% of Zayo Group worth $206,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO stock remained flat at $$34.99 during midday trading on Thursday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

