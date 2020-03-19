ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69,419.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.23 million and $69,419.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00518073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00117774 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00088751 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003287 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

