Zealium Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $6,761.40 and approximately $7.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,641,095 coins and its circulating supply is 12,641,095 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

