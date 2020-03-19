Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,092.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $350,633.46 and approximately $13,092.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.02573236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00195444 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

