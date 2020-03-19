ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003990 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

