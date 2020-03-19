Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $90,638.86 and approximately $33.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 66.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

