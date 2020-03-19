Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 700 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $41,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZEN traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,857. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

